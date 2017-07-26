Victim transported to nearby hospital following vehicle fire at residence

The fire occurred at a residence on Andrew Circle just before 11 a.m., the Kershaw County Fire Marshal's Office said. (Source: Google Earth Pro)

A patient is being transported to Kershaw Health following a vehicle fire, according to the Kershaw County Fire Marshal's Office.

Details surrounding the incident have not yet been made available, but officials say the call came from an area at Andrew Circle just around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire has been extinguished.

No word on the condition of the victim.

More on this story as it develops.

