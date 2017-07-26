Want to help the Children's Miracle Network? All you have to do - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Want to help the Children's Miracle Network? All you have to do is buy ice cream!

(Source: Dairy Queen) (Source: Dairy Queen)

On Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating DQ locations will be donated to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Read more from our friends at Palmetto Weekend!

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly