Court: Violence law unfair to same-sex South Carolina couples

South Carolina's highest court says people in same-sex relationships should get the same legal protections against domestic violence as heterosexual couples.More >>
A new plan to keep youthful offenders from landing back behind bars as adults is gaining traction as the Department of Juvenile Justice studies recidivism rates.More >>
A seemingly frustrated Rep. Trey Gowdy said the "drip, drip, drip" of new revelations surrounding the potential contact with members of the Russian government and the Trump Administration is undermining the president's credibility.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has written Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to tell him what the Republican effort to repeal and replace the Obama health care law should contain.More >>
South Carolina's Republican Party chairman says he'll be handing over state voter data to the Trump Administration after the state Election Commission declined to do so on grounds of state law.More >>
