Water main break forces closure of Sumter street

Sumter utility employees are off to a busy start Wednesday morning following a water main break that closed a street and an intersection.

According to the Sumter Police Department, residents are being asked to avoid the intersection of Washington Street and Hampton Avenue due to the break.

The break, officials said, happened on Hampton Avenue.

Authorities are asking you to avoid the area if possible until the pipe is fixed.

