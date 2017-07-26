Water main break forces closure of Sumter road

The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.More >>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.More >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.More >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.More >>
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.More >>
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.More >>
A repeat sex offender entered a guilty plea and received 25 years without parole in connection with the sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl over two years ago, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's Office.More >>
A repeat sex offender entered a guilty plea and received 25 years without parole in connection with the sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl over two years ago, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's Office.More >>
On Wednesday, deputies said the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force was taking the lead as the search continued for a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.More >>
On Wednesday, deputies said the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force was taking the lead as the search continued for a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.More >>
Sumter utility employees are off to a busy start Wednesday morning following a water main break that closed a street and an intersection.More >>
Sumter utility employees are off to a busy start Wednesday morning following a water main break that closed a street and an intersection.More >>
A Lexington man in prison for a deadly crash that killed a White Knoll High School student will go before a parole board Wednesday morning.More >>
A Lexington man in prison for a deadly crash that killed a White Knoll High School student will go before a parole board Wednesday morning.More >>
Today we’ll play match maker between a cold front and a trough as they come together over the Midlands by midday.More >>
Today we’ll play match maker between a cold front and a trough as they come together over the Midlands by midday.More >>