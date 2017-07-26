Parole denied for man convicted in crash that killed a White Knoll student

A Lexington man in prison for a deadly crash that killed a White Knoll High School student was denied parole Wednesday morning.

Michael Gray was sentenced to 8 years behind bars in 2015 after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in the 2013 death of Brandon Mayo.

Nearly 4 years ago, Gray crossed the center line on Old Barnwell Road crashing head-on into the vehicle driven by Mayo. Mayo, a 15-year-old sophomore at the time, was headed to school.

A blood test confirmed Gray had legally prescribed drugs in his system.

Gray's family and Mayo's family both attended the hearing.

Opposition, of course, came from Mayo's parents and sisters, victim advocates, and a state trooper who was on the crash scene seconds after the collision.

Gray is serving time at the Tyger River prison in Spartanburg and told the parole board today he's "very, very sorry" for all the hardship he's caused Brandon's family. But the teenager's parents say that's not good enough.

"It's hard for me to describe the pain and devastation this has brought to our family of five," Mayo's mother, Jennifer Mayo, said. "But here's a glimpse of what I've been through since Brandon was taken away from us. I've literally thought of killing myself on a daily basis for two years because the pain of waking up every day knowing that my son was gone was just too much for me to take."

The state Highway Patrol's L. Cpl. David Jones was close to the crash when it happened and says Gray showed no remorse for what he'd done.

This was Gray's first opportunity to ask for parole. He will have another chance next year.

