Parole denied for man convicted in accident that killed a White Knoll student

Michael Gray sat before the parole board on Wednesday morning. (Source: WIS)

A Lexington man in prison for a deadly crash that killed a White Knoll High School student was denied parole Wednesday morning.

Michael Gray was sentenced to 8 years behind bars in 2015 after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in the 2013 death of Brandon Mayo.

Nearly 4 years ago, Gray crossed the center line on Old Barnwell Road crashing head-on into the vehicle driven by Mayo. Mayo, a 15-year-old sophomore at the time, was headed to school.

A blood test confirmed Gray had legally prescribed drugs in his system.

Gray's family and Mayo's family both attended the hearing.

