A man sentenced in the death of a White Knoll student will appear before parole board

A Lexington man in prison for a deadly crash that killed a White Knoll High School student will go before a parole board Wednesday morning.

Michael Gray was sentenced to 8 years behind bars in 2015 after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in the 2013 death of Brandon Mayo.

Nearly 4 years ago, Gray crossed the center line on Old Barnwell Road crashing head-on into the vehicle driven by Mayo. Mayo, a 15-year-old sophomore at the time, was headed to school.

A blood test confirmed Gray had legally prescribed drugs in his system.

After serving one year and 9 months of his sentence, he's now eligible for parole and his hearing is later this morning.

