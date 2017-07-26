FIRST ALERT: Entire state under greater risk for severe weather

The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday.More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.More >>
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.More >>
Deputies said a manhunt continued for the fourth day Tuesday in the Pisgah National Forest area after a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.More >>
With area high school football teams set to begin practice within the next few days, a new study is once again highlighting the possible risks that can come with playing the game.More >>
Today we’ll play match maker between a cold front and a trough as they come together over the Midlands by midday.More >>
Interstate 26 near Chapin is all clear Wednesday morning after an accident caused roof nails from a truck to spill over the roadway, leading the state Department of Transportation to shut down several lanes.More >>
President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will return to Capitol Hill Tuesday for a second day of private meetings with congressional investigators.More >>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.More >>
