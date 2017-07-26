FIRST ALERT: Entire state under greater risk for severe weather

Today we’ll play match maker between a cold front and a trough as they come together over the Midlands by midday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop by early afternoon and continue until evening. The Storm Prediction Center from the National Weather Service has given the entire state a "slight" risk for developing storms Wednesday.

Some storms will contain heavy rain and damaging winds. Both the front and the trough will basically wash out by Thursday, giving us somewhat drier air. This will limit storm development for Thursday afternoon -- we’ll still have a few storms around, just not as many.

A strong cold front -- for this time of year -- will be here late Friday into early Saturday. More widespread showers and thunderstorms will be likely with some reaching severe limits -- likely damaging winds and hail.

Temperatures will be cooler for the weekend. Sunday and Monday will still include a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Today: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. Highs near 90 degrees with a few places seeing highs in the lower 90's.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 90's.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe with highs in the lower 90's.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.