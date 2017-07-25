Football lovers look to promote safer way to play in light of new CTE study

Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
A Hawaii mother who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son in her lap after United Airlines sold his seat to a standby passenger is now suing the airline.More >>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.More >>
At least a dozen GOP senators have openly said they oppose or criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legislation, which he's revised as he's hunted Republican support.More >>
President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will return to Capitol Hill Tuesday for a second day of private meetings with congressional investigators.More >>
Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom.More >>
With area high school football teams set to begin practice within the next few days, a new study is once again highlighting the possible risks that can come with playing the game.More >>
A collision has blocked the right lane of I-26 EB one mile east of exit 85. The collision happened just before 8 p.m.More >>
The Texas 1-year-old has known her hero, Tarrant County, TX Deputy Constable Mark Diebold since she was born. Literally.More >>
It’s been almost a month since the Samsung corporation dropped an employment bombshell in Newberry County.More >>
At Motor Supply Company Bistro in the Vista, owner Eddie Wales is getting ready for a big August thanks to the upcoming August 21st eclipse.More >>
