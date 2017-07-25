All lanes of I-26 back open after truck spills roof nails on interstate

Interstate 26 near Chapin is all clear Wednesday morning after an accident caused roof nails from a truck to spill over the roadway, leading the state Department of Transportation to shut down several lanes.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. All lanes of eastbound I-26 were closed for several hours while officials worked to clean up after the accident.

There were no injuries in the collision.

Details surrounding the accident have not been given.

