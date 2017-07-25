A fresh start: from Habitat project to a Midlands woman's new home

A Midlands woman opened the door to her future Tuesday.



It was the day a lifelong dream came true and years of hard work paid off for Ms. Renee Jones. She’s been working with Central Carolina Habitat for Humanity since 2014 to build the house of her dreams.



This specific Habitat build was an interfaith build. Area synagogues and churches came together to complete the home. That backd rop is certainly fitting for a woman of faith like Ms. Jones.



"When I do get in here, I'm gonna pray over my house and just sit down and digest all this," Jones said.



She said it’s a far cry from the neighborhood she’s been living in.



"It was overcrowded. I didn't have enough room for my granddaughter. And the neighborhood it is kinda bad because there's a lot of drugs and shootings down there."



Now, her daughter and granddaughter will have their own rooms in this four-bed, two-bath home.



"She's worked so hard,” said Emily Fernald, Habitat’s Homeowner Services Director. “She entered this program about 3 years ago and she had some things to work on and she never lost sight of her goal... of her dream."



Fernald told WIS Ms. Jones was a model candidate for this program; she might as well be the definition of “sweat equity” – putting in more than 500 hours on not only building her own home, but others around the community.



To Ms. Jones, it just looks like a dream come true.



"It means a lot to get out where I was,” Jones said. “You know I don't have to pay rent anymore. It's my home where I can pay my mortgage every month. I can know where my money is going. It's something I can leave for my daughter and my granddaughter when I'm gone.

