Should taxpayer dollars help sponsor eclipse glasses and promotional materials?

The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
At least a dozen GOP senators have openly said they oppose or criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legislation, which he's revised as he's hunted Republican support.More >>
President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will return to Capitol Hill Tuesday for a second day of private meetings with congressional investigators.More >>
At Motor Supply Company Bistro in the Vista, owner Eddie Wales is getting ready for a big August thanks to the upcoming August 21st eclipse.More >>
A Midlands woman saw a lifelong dream come true and years of hard work pay off after her home was built by Habitat for Humanity.More >>
Officials with Amtrak say local authorities are assisting in the investigation as a passenger train headed to New York from Miami killed a pedestrian in Richland County on Tuesday morning.More >>
A Midlands town fighting to have a service dog removed from city hall says the dog is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the town's attorney alleges in a letter.More >>
A severe thunderstorm has been issued for Lexington County until 8 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.More >>
A few Sumter Co. deputies are hoping you can help them win some new bulletproof vests for their K-9 partners.More >>
