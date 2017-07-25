Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office needs your votes to put their best K-9s in a vest

Cpl Cameron Prescott and his K9 HALO are just one of three candidates from the Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office. (Source: Keeping K-9's in Kevlar Facebook page)

A few Sumter Co. deputies are hoping you can help them win some new bulletproof vests for their K-9 partners.

All you have to do is go vote for the pictures - the voting ends on July 28 at 5 p.m.

And the top three K9s from the nationwide contest with the most votes will get guaranteed Kevlar vests.

To vote, you can go to the Keeping K-9's in Kevlar Facebook page by clicking here.

Three Sumter County K-9's are in the running - go and vote now!

