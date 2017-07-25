Palmetto State football coaches to gather for charity event

Willie Jeffries and Fisher DeBerry share a laugh during the reception at the 2016 SC Coaches for Charity event. (Source: WIS)

Some of South Carolina’s head college football coaches will come together in Greenville for worthy causes.

The Fisher DeBerry Foundation will host the seventh annual South Carolina Coaches for Charity event at the Hyatt Regency. The event is a fundraiser for several charities in South Carolina.

Among the coaches who will be in attendance are South Carolina’s Will Muschamp and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney. During the event, the coaches will take part in a live panel session. Those in attendance will also have a chance to take part in a live and silent auction for various packages and sports memorabilia.

Coaches will also present their respective Community MVP awards at the event as well.

The evening kicks off at 6 p.m. with a reception followed by dinner, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit this link.