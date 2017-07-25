Deputy who helped deliver Texas toddler celebrates her first birthday in photoshoot

The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
At least a dozen GOP senators have openly said they oppose or criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legislation, which he's revised as he's hunted Republican support.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel showed up Tuesday morning with his mother in tow and the internet imploded.More >>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.More >>
At least a dozen GOP senators have openly said they oppose or criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legislation, which he's revised as he's hunted Republican support.More >>
President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will return to Capitol Hill Tuesday for a second day of private meetings with congressional investigators.More >>
A few Sumter Co. deputies are hoping you can help them win some new bulletproof vests for their K-9 partners.More >>
A Kershaw County family is hoping their tragedy can be turned into a positive legislative change if a Change.org petition is any indication.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
It’s been almost a month since the Samsung corporation dropped an employment bombshell in Newberry County.More >>
Over budget and behind schedule, Chapin’s Business and Technology Park is at the center of debate in Lexington County once again.More >>
The Texas 1-year-old has known her hero, Tarrant County, TX Deputy Constable Mark Diebold since she was born. Literally.More >>
