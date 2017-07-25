Deputy who helped deliver Texas toddler celebrates her first birthday in photoshoot

Not everyone gets a hero, or the option to be close to their hero. That's not the case for Evelyn Hall. (Source: Cyndi Williams Photography)

GRANBURY, TX (WIS) - Not everyone gets a hero, or the option to be close to their hero.

That's not the case for Evelyn Hall. The Texas 1-year-old has known her hero, Tarrant County, TX Deputy Constable Mark Diebold since she was born. Literally.

You may remember the story: Deputy Constable Diebold helped deliver Evvie as her panicked parents raced to the hospital in the early morning hours of July 18, 2016.

When Evvie decided she wasn't going to be hindered, Diebold, who was escorting the parents to the hospital after flagging them down, stepped in. Evvie was born in a gas station parking lot, weighing in at six pounds and 11 ounces.

Check out our slideshow of this adorable photoshoot by clicking here!

Their appreciation for Diebold was showcased in Evelyn's newborn photos also taken by photographer Cyndi Williams in 2016. The Diebolds and the Halls have become friends in the last year.

"The Hall children call Officer Diebold 'Uncle Mark,' so I believe he will always be a part of their lives," Williams said. "So much love has come from this story, and I am simply lucky enough to witness it first hand."

Williams said it's been such a pleasure helping these two families grow together - and she loves capturing their bond during the photo shoots.

"It has been such a blessing to be apart of the Hall and Diebold journey," Williams said. "I was raised in a family of law enforcement, so to share something so joyful truly makes my heart smile!"

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.