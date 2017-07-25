A Midlands town's attorney says the town clerk's service dog is not ADA compliant

Bella has been the source of controversy among Ridgeway residents and town council. (Source: WIS)

A Midlands town fighting to have a service dog removed from city hall says the dog is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the town's attorney alleges in a letter.

According to the letter from Reginald Belcher, attorney for the Town of Ridgeway, Town Clerk Vivian Case's Rottweiler, Bella, does not meet the ADA's definition of a service dog based upon the information Case provided.

The attorney says the town has suggested other accommodations that would "provide the same support or assistance" Bella provides and went further as to suggesting other types of dog breeds with "no history of violence."

Case, who has been the town's clerk for four years now, has Bella with her every day.

Councilman Donald Prioleau said there was one verbal complaint earlier this year about a Rottweiler being at the town hall. Prioleau said he and other council members, including Mayor Charlene Herring, agreed that the type of dog poses a threat to Ridgeway residents.

The issue has caused controversy among residents, too. On July 18, several residents stood up in opposition at a council meeting opposing the council's discussions to remove Bella.

Case said Bella is very well trained who has been going to work at the town hall since the dog was 8 weeks old.

