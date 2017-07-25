Report: Over 700 SC residents have fallen victim to these scams to the tune of $750,000+

Since Jan. 1, South Carolinians have been hit with dozens upon dozens of scams. (Source: South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs)

Sophisticated technology and age-old tricks are helping scammers get away with almost $750,000 worth of losses, a new report from the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs said.

Consumer Affairs officials say in their report their Identity Theft Unit has taken in over 750 scam report calls between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2017 with 46 percent of calls surrounding imposter scams.

Not only that, but South Carolinians have been scammed out of $750,000 with over $760,000 in potential losses by residents who luckily didn't fall victim to the scams they reported.

"Scammers will pose as an organization or person you are familiar with and may ask for money or personal information," the report said. "The IRS, grandparent, and tech support scams are very common examples of fraudsters pretending to be someone they aren't to gain your trust."

