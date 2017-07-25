A $14 million business and tech park is over budget and behind schedule

Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
At least a dozen GOP senators have openly said they oppose or criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legislation, which he's revised as he's hunted Republican support.More >>
A Midlands town fighting to have a service dog removed from city hall says the dog is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the town's attorney alleges in a letter.More >>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.More >>
President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will return to Capitol Hill Tuesday for a second day of private meetings with congressional investigators.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect who was caught on camera purchasing money orders with fake cash.More >>
Over budget and behind schedule, Chapin’s Business and Technology Park is at the center of debate in Lexington County once again.More >>
Sophisticated technology and age-old tricks are helping scammers get away with almost $750,000 worth of losses, a new report from the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs said.More >>
Officials with Amtrak say local authorities are assisting in the investigation as a passenger train headed to New York from Miami killed a pedestrian in Richland County on Tuesday morning.More >>
