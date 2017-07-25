A $14 million business and tech park is over budget and behind schedule

Over budget and behind schedule, Chapin’s Business and Technology Park is at the center of debate in Lexington County once again.

Council members are expected to discuss on Tuesday how to move the project forward.

Lexington County Councilman Todd Cullum said it will be a one of a kind park you can’t find anywhere else in the Midlands.

"There are a lot of moving parts and a lot of success that is being made," Cullum said.

The park sits on a 220-acre property off of Columbia Avenue and Brighton Boulevard in Chapin. It is supposed to provide a live-play community that will attract technology firms and businesses.

The park was scheduled for completion in 2016. But as of Tuesday, the entrance to the park remains blocked off to any traffic and much of the park is still under construction, including a $615,000 fountain.

Nearly one month ago, Lexington County Council members were questioned when the Chapin Business and Technology Park would be completed. It's a question they are still trying to answer.

The multi-million dollar project now stands around $14 million. It’s estimated when it’s all said and done, the price tag could cost taxpayers a whopping $20 million -- a controversial price tag.

But Cullum said he’s hopeful and looking forward to the day they can open the park.

