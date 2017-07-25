Game time set for SC-Kentucky home opener

It's going to be a home game under the lights!

The University of South Carolina will have their home opener at Williams-Brice Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Ahead of the game, the University released a brief promo on Twitter.

OFFICIAL: IT'S SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE LIGHTS! ???? pic.twitter.com/nilZwU7nYc — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) July 25, 2017

The Wildcats defeated the Gamecocks last season at Commonwealth Stadium 17-10. Obviously, the Gamecocks are going to be looking to a bit of revenge in this game.

South Carolina opens their season on Sept. 2 against N.C. State at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

