Game time set for SC-Kentucky home opener - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Game time set for SC-Kentucky home opener

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

It's going to be a home game under the lights!

The University of South Carolina will have their home opener at Williams-Brice Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 against the Kentucky Wildcats. 

Ahead of the game, the University released a brief promo on Twitter.

The Wildcats defeated the Gamecocks last season at Commonwealth Stadium 17-10. Obviously, the Gamecocks are going to be looking to a bit of revenge in this game.

South Carolina opens their season on Sept. 2 against N.C. State at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly