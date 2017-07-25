Can this petition lead to mandatory drug and alcohol testing for fatal SC accidents?

A Kershaw County family is hoping their tragedy can be turned into a positive legislative change if a Change.org petition is any indication.

Michelle Jackson of Elgin has the support of over 500 petitioners in her attempt to push for mandatory drug and alcohol testing in fatal accidents after the death of her daughter, Courtney Hudson, and her daughter's husband, John Hudson.

Jackson says the pair were out for a motorcycle ride on Aug. 8, 2015, when the driver of a BMW, identified by the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office as undocumented immigrant Obaldo Munoz, failed to yield to a stop sign and collided with the pair.

Munoz was originally charged with having no South Carolina driver's license, but Jackson said he was also charged with reckless homicide in November 2015.

However, according to Jackson, that charge was dropped by the solicitor's office because there wasn't enough evidence to charge him with the crime.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews has been very vocal about justice for the family, too. Munoz will only get 60 days in jail and then have a deportation hearing.

"All fatal accidents on the roads of South Carolina should require mandatory drug and alcohol testing," Jackson said in her petition. "Driving without a license should be treated as a felony when the result is fatal, just as DUI. Both are impairments, especially if one has never received a driver's license nor completed the driving test."

Jackson is petitioning South Carolina State Sen. Thomas McElveen and Rep. Jimmy Bales.

