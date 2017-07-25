Would-be armed robbers try to steal from store's safe, but fail

A pair of would-be armed robbers came up empty-handed when they tried to steal cash from a convenience store's safe, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's investigators say the armed suspects entered the Circle K on Garners Ferry Road back on July 22 at 4:30 a.m. and demanded money from the cashier. Their attempts to get at the store's safe were also unsuccessful.

Following their failure, the pair fled the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

