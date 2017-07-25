UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed after being struck by Amtrak train

Officials with Amtrak say local authorities are assisting in the investigation as a passenger train headed to New York from Miami killed a pedestrian in Richland County on Tuesday morning.

An Amtrak spokesperson said the train, the Silver Star 91, struck the male pedestrian, identified as Kevin Franklin Hayes, 46, at around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday near Lorick Circle.

According to the Columbia Police Department, witnesses said Hayes ignored repeated crossing warning devices as the train approached.

The train collided with Hayes, who was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. An autopsy indicated that his cause of death was due to blunt trauma to the head and torso.

The train had 208 passengers aboard. No one on the train suffered injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

