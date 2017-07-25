Pedestrian killed after struck by Amtrak train

Officials with Amtrak say local authorities are assisting in the investigation as a passenger train headed to New York from Miami killed a pedestrian in Richland County on Tuesday morning.

An Amtrak spokesperson said the train, the Silver Star 91, struck the pedestrian at around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday near Lorick Circle.

The train had 208 passengers aboard. No one on the train suffered injuries.

The Columbia Police Department, who is leading the investigation, has not revealed the nature of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

