Male pedestrian killed after being struck by Amtrak train

Officials with Amtrak say local authorities are assisting in the investigation as a passenger train headed to New York from Miami killed a pedestrian in Richland County on Tuesday morning.

An Amtrak spokesperson said the train, the Silver Star 91, struck the male pedestrian at around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday near Lorick Circle. According to the Columbia Police Department, witnesses said the man ignored repeated crossing warning devices as the train approached.

The train collided with the man, who was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

The train had 208 passengers aboard. No one on the train suffered injuries.

The Richland County Coroner's Office is working to identify the man.

The incident remains under investigation.

