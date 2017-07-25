FIRST ALERT: Second verse, same as the first as more showers expected Tuesday

All the ingredients are here for widespread afternoon showers and thunderstorms the next couple of days.

A cold front will head into the state Tuesday along with weak trough already overhead is just what we need for storm development. This is, of course, aided by the heating of the day and we’ll see a few strong to severe storms. The biggest threat would be heavy rain and damaging winds.

But things will turn drier for Thursday and Friday, but a rather strong cold front for July looks to move into the southeast for the weekend. This will give us a good chance of thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday with the potential of widespread severe weather Saturday into the evening hours.

Today: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms with some with heavy rain. Highs in the lower 90's.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. Highs in the lower 90's.

Thursday and Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 90's

