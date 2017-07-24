Video board purchase for Camden High football stadium draws quick backlash

School leaders in Kershaw County have been getting some heat lately over their decision to provide financial help with a rather large purchase.

Recently, school administrators opted to loan at least $90,000 to the Camden Bulldog Club.



That money was then used to buy a refurbished video board for Zemp Stadium, which is home to the Camden High School Bulldogs. Club members say that they are looking to use the board to display game information and sponsorship ads for Camden home football games in the coming years.



Yet, backlash was pretty strong when news of the move appeared on social media. The Bulldog Club has agreed to pay the loan back over the next eight years.



Members say that they are confident they will get enough ad revenue to do that.



"I think they're actually going to be fighting over the advertising on this board," said Scott Jordan, who is a member of the Bulldog Club. "There might even be a bidding war and that's just my guess,"



Yet, critics of the loan and purchase say they do not have the same confidence.



"This is wasteful spending. They do not need this,” said Jimmy Crissman, who is with Kershaw County Citizens for Limited Government, “We {Camden} only have six home games a year. How in the world are they going to pay for this? They can't pay for this in six home games in a year."



Supporters of the loan also say the new board was needed because the old one at Zemp Stadium was long overdue for replacement.

The Kershaw County school board will be meeting next Tuesday night August 1, 2017. Critics of the loan say they plan on being at that meeting.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.