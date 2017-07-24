A $90,000 loan for a high school video board? Spending decision draws criticism

Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.More >>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.More >>
President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will return to Capitol Hill Tuesday for a second day of private meetings with congressional investigators.More >>
At least a dozen GOP senators have openly said they oppose or criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legislation, which he's revised as he's hunted Republican support.More >>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.More >>
Deputies said a manhunt continued for the fourth day Tuesday in the Pisgah National Forest area after a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
It's been a wet year, to say the least.More >>
School leaders in Kershaw County have been taking heat lately over their decision to provide financial help with a rather large purchase.More >>
A Lexington man is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child for leaving a baby inside a car he dropped off to be serviced.More >>
Officials with Amtrak say local authorities are assisting in the investigation as a passenger train headed to New York from Miami killed a pedestrian in Richland County on Tuesday morning.More >>
