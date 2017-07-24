Sumter School District names Dr. Debra Hamm as interim superintendent

The Sumter School District's board announced that the superintendent will retire at the end of July. (Source: Sumter School District)

During a special school board meeting Monday night, the Sumter School Board of Trustees announced their interim superintendent following the retirement of Frank Baker.

Dr. Debra Hamm, the former superintendent of Richland School District Two, was named in the interim role. She will replace Dr. Frank Baker, who announced after a two-hour executive session meeting last week that he will retire on July 31, 2017.

Hamm will take over on Aug. 1.

Baker's retirement comes after a myriad of financial shortfalls befell the school district.

The Sumter School District hired a consultant who found a budget hole was caused by widespread overspending in the Sumter schools to the tune of $6.2 million. In mid-January, the school board approved $6.8 million in budget cuts.

Baker served as the superintendent of the Sumter County School district since 2013. He previously served as the superintendent at Sumter County School District 2, before consolidation.

His current contract shows he makes around $185,000 a year. That contract was renewed back in January 2016 and would have ended in June 2020.

