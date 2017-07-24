What happens when you combine Dodgeball, archery, and paintball - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

What happens when you combine Dodgeball, archery, and paintball into one sport?

(Source: Carolina Outdoor Adventures) (Source: Carolina Outdoor Adventures)

What is Battle Bows?

Well, if you need a team-building exercise for work, send your boss this link to Palmetto Weekend and let the bonding begin! 

Powered by Frankly