RAW VIDEO: Body camera footage of 'Live PD' chase, vehicle crash released

The Richland County Sheriff's Department released the body camera footage of a police chase in Columbia that was broadcast on the A&E show "Live PD" on July 8. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

The Richland County Sheriff's Department released the body camera footage of a police chase in Columbia that was broadcast on national television earlier this month.

Many saw the chase on the hit A&E show "Live PD." Richland County Deputy Chris Mastrianni is seen in the video running toward the overturned vehicle driven by Bryan Martin on July 8.

As Mastrianni approaches the car, the suspect appears to be pulling his 2-year-old daughter out of the car. The child was not restrained in a car seat.

The two struggle while the child is in her father's arms. Dashboard camera footage of the chase has also been released.

Martin remains in jail and has been charged with a number of offenses, including child endangerment and resisting arrest.

He is also not allowed contact with his daughter. The child sustained a broken arm during the incident, but it is unclear whether she was injured during the car crash or the struggle that followed.

