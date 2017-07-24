VIDEO: RCSD seeks suspect in recent robberies of 2 businesses

Richland County deputies need your help finding the person who broke into two business in the last two weeks. (Source: Surveillance video/RCSD)

Investigators say on July 10 the burglar shot out the front glass door to the Tokyo Grill on Hardscrabble Road. He then walked inside, pointed a gun and demanded money.

A little more than a week later, the same person shot out the front window to Food Lion. He stole a cash register drawer, but it did not have any money inside.

If you have any information about these crimes, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

