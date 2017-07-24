Longtime football coach Darby picked to lead Allendale-Fairfax program

Two years ago, the Allendale-Fairfax football program found itself under an unwanted spotlight after hazing allegations surfaced.

Now, the Tigers have tabbed a veteran coach to come in and move the program forward.

Former Bethune-Bowman head coach Glynn Darby, Sr., was hired as the new head coach at Allendale-Fairfax and he looks to put the program both in title contention and in a better place on and off the field.

"I'm going to install a lot of stuff that we did at O-W," said Darby. "We're going to have t,o install a little bit of integrity in mindset, taking responsibility, ownership of the team, ownership around the school, everything. We're trying to bring that back. They lost some of that over the last year or two. They always were talented, but those were the key components that I thought they were missing. We're going to build on what Coach (Eddie) Ford and (his staff) did and we're going to go int there and instill that."

Darby, who has coached for 35 years either as a head football coach or an assistant, was previously an offensive line coach at Orangeburg-Wilkinson before taking the job at Allendale-Fairfax. Previously, he's been a head coach at three different schools and an assistant at many others. His familiarity with the program as well as the programs he'll face is something he believes will be key. However, Darby believes it's the players' leadership that will be the major factor on how well his new team does.

"The two weeks that I had to work with them, we were able to get in weightlifting and running and I like what I saw," Darby said. "We had some sophomores telling seniors, 'Man, get off your butt! Let's go!' I said, 'What? This kid is a sophomore?' I like that.' I like the younger kids telling these old juniors and seniors, 'Hey man, we ain't playing around this year. We need to do it.'"

The Allendale-Fairfax program found itself in news headlines across the state back in 2015 when a running back alleged hazing incidents were taking place within the program under then head coach Eddie Ford.

The Tigers will be hunting for their first-ever state championship with Darby, who won a ring back in 2013 as an assistant at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler. The longtime coach relishes the chance he had to win a title with the Trojans, but he's looking forward to winning one with his own program.

"I was just telling my youngest son, who is a nose guard at H-K-T," Darby began, "He said, 'Dad, how would it feel just to win your own state championship as a head coach?' I said, 'Son, that would be awesome. It would be a dream to come true.' We're going to put all of our might and will into this year and I'll try to reach that goal because I just want to see how it feels to win one myself as a head coach. That's the only thing that has eluded me in football."

