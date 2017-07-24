Minor damage to Columbia home after tree falls during storms - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Minor damage to Columbia home after tree falls during storms

A large tree fell near a home on Dover Street in Columbia, causing minor damage. 

There were no injuries and crews are working to clear the scene. 

The tree fell during storms in the central Midlands that caused flash flooding on several roadways during the early drive time commute. 

