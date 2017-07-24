No injuries following fire at Cayce Cove apartments

A fire at the Cayce Cove Apartments on Spencer Place has been contained.

The City of Cayce out at Cayce Cove Apts with some type of building on fire. #sctweets pic.twitter.com/jWVzQHYi4r — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJacksonSC) July 24, 2017

Officials tell us the fire was contained to one building and no one was hurt. Right now, they are working to figure out if the fire was storm related.

