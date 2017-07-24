No injuries following fire at Cayce Cove apartments - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

No injuries following fire at Cayce Cove apartments

CAYCE, SC (WIS) -

A fire at the Cayce Cove Apartments on Spencer Place has been contained.

Officials tell us the fire was contained to one building and no one was hurt. Right now, they are working to figure out if the fire was storm related. 

