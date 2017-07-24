FIRST ALERT: Flood advisory issued for central Midlands until 5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood advisory for the parts of the Midlands until 5:45 p.m. due to the heavy rains rolling through our area.
The cities in our area that will be affected include Columbia, Lexington, West Columbia, Cayce, Forest Acres, Fort Jackson, Five Points, and Swansea, among others.
Heavy rains again in the Central Midlands. Urban/Small Stream Flood Advisory until 5:30 PM. #caewx #scwx pic.twitter.com/xDRNFnPp4B— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) July 24, 2017
Some roadways are beginning to flood during the commute home.
4:04 pm: Street flooding observed Main & Whaley St. Motorists use caution.— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) July 24, 2017
Local law enforcement is also monitoring intersections where traffic lights are malfunctioning.
#CPD officers are monitoring several intersections with flashing traffic lights: Green/Assembly, Blossom/Assembly, Harden/College...— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 24, 2017
For commuters - it is important to take caution when on the roadways: turn around, don't drown!
Some minor flooding in Lexington, SC @TimMillerSC @VonGaskin @wis10 @WLTX @abc_columbia @DawndyWISTV pic.twitter.com/6JGJI3bUEJ— amber nichole (@XGKxoxo) July 24, 2017
Monday is the second day in a row that heavy rains have caused flooding in some areas of the Midlands.
@ColaFire responded to 11 water rescues yesterday and 8 flooded vehicles with victims @wis10 thank you @ColaFire for your work pic.twitter.com/7LewScvUQM— Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) July 24, 2017
Flooding has been reported at the following intersections:
Here is a portion of MLK park. pic.twitter.com/L57boT9jAQ— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 24, 2017
Most of Five Points will be blocked off to vehicular traffic until flood waters recede. #SafetyFirst.— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 24, 2017
Officers are working to place barricades at the flooded areas/roadways. Do NOT drive around these barricades. They are there for a reason.— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 24, 2017
