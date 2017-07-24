FIRST ALERT: Flood advisory issued for central Midlands until 5: - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Flood advisory issued for central Midlands until 5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood advisory for the parts of the Midlands until 5:45 p.m. due to the heavy rains rolling through our area. 

The cities in our area that will be affected include Columbia, Lexington, West Columbia, Cayce, Forest Acres, Fort Jackson, Five Points, and Swansea, among others. 

Some roadways are beginning to flood during the commute home. 

Local law enforcement is also monitoring intersections where traffic lights are malfunctioning. 

For commuters - it is important to take caution when on the roadways: turn around, don't drown! 

Monday is the second day in a row that heavy rains have caused flooding in some areas of the Midlands. 

Flooding has been reported at the following intersections:

  • Blossom Street at Hilton Street (impassable)
  • Sumter Street at Greene Street
  • King Street at Blossom Street
  • Greene Street at Assembly Street
  • Blossom Street at Assembly Street
  • Gervais Street between Marion Street and Sumter Street
  • MLK Park area

