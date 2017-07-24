South Carolina pain clinic accused in man's infection, death

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A West Columbia pain clinic is accused of actions that led to a patient's death.



The family of 86-year-old George Nichols says they're pursuing legal action against Vitality Medical Center.



Attorneys for the family says Nichols was hospitalized and later died after getting a shot for pain in his knee in December. Attorneys say Nichols was one of six people who suffered a Staph infection after attending the clinic.



Court papers say a state health investigation found all six people had been given injections for knee pain.



An investigation also found the clinic wasn't following basic hygiene recommendations

