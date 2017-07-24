Bond set for man accused of leaving baby in car he dropped off at Walmart

Ca Mvuh is accused of leaving a baby inside a car he dropped off to be serviced at Walmart in Red Bank, SC. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

A Lexington man is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child for leaving a baby inside a car he dropped off to be serviced.

Ca Mvuh, 48, left his 8-month-old daughter strapped in her car seat Sunday afternoon when he got out of his car and handed the keys to a technician at the tire and lube center of the Walmart in Red Bank, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

“We estimate the baby was in the parked car for about 90 minutes before a store employee discovered her,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “It was a blistering hot July day with temperatures, according to the National Weather Service, in the mid to upper 90s. We’re very glad to hear this child is going to be fine.”

Koon said Lexington County EMTs evaluated the child at the store but did not transport her. Mvuh had been shopping in the Walmart and returned to the tire and lube center after the child was out of the car and receiving medical attention, according to investigators.

During a hearing on Monday, Mvuh's bond was set at $5,000.

Under South Carolina law, unlawful conduct toward a child is punishable by a fine at the discretion of the court and up to 10 years in prison, or both.

