Woman faces 20 years after 4 dogs die in home with no air conditioning

A Richland County woman faces up to 20 years in prison after leaving four dogs to die in a home that had no air conditioning or food last year.

A jury last week found 35-year-old Latisha Todd guilty of four counts of ill treatment of animals after a four day trial.

In early June of 2016, when Todd traveled to visit relatives in Philadelphia, PA, she left four dogs in a bedroom at a home on Scarsdale Drive in Columbia with no water, food, electricity, or air conditioning. On July 3, 2016, a family member went into the home and found all four dogs dead.

Investigators determined three dogs died in a bedroom and one dog died in a closed bathroom after being left alone for a month. When she returned to the home, Todd placed their carcasses in the backyard, investigators said last year.

Following the conviction, Todd now awaits sentencing and faces up to five years in prison on each felony count.

She'll have to wear an ankle monitor until sentencing.

