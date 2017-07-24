Security officer wounded outside of club following brawl, deputies say

The president's son-in-law has attracted attention for a December meeting with a leading Russian diplomat.More >>
The president's son-in-law has attracted attention for a December meeting with a leading Russian diplomat.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Senate Republicans are now considering two versions of similar legislation, one that would repeal and replace, and another that would simply repeal "Obamacare" with a two-year delay for implementation to give the Senate more time to agree on a replacement.More >>
Senate Republicans are now considering two versions of similar legislation, one that would repeal and replace, and another that would simply repeal "Obamacare" with a two-year delay for implementation to give the Senate more time to agree on a replacement.More >>
Swiss police say that five people have been hospitalized, two of them with serious injuries, following an incident in the northern city of Schaffhausen.More >>
Swiss police say that five people have been hospitalized, two of them with serious injuries, following an incident in the northern city of Schaffhausen.More >>
One of Anthony Scaramucci's first acts after accepting President Donald Trump's offer to be the new White House communications director was to apologize to Trump.More >>
One of Anthony Scaramucci's first acts after accepting President Donald Trump's offer to be the new White House communications director was to apologize to Trump.More >>
A female security officer at a Broad River Road club opened fire on four men who wounded her following a fight outside the establishment, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A female security officer at a Broad River Road club opened fire on four men who wounded her following a fight outside the establishment, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner is expected to perform an autopsy Monday as the investigation continues in a 31-year-old's shooting death at a Lexington County subdivision.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner is expected to perform an autopsy Monday as the investigation continues in a 31-year-old's shooting death at a Lexington County subdivision.More >>
Deputies said a manhunt is underway in the Pisgah National Forest area after a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.More >>
Deputies said a manhunt is underway in the Pisgah National Forest area after a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.More >>
Activists supporting the baby's parents will gather Sunday outside the High Court in London where legal proceedings will resume Monday with new medical evidence expected.More >>
Activists supporting the baby's parents will gather Sunday outside the High Court in London where legal proceedings will resume Monday with new medical evidence expected.More >>