Security officer wounded outside of club following brawl, deputies say

A female security officer at a Broad River Road club opened fire on four men who wounded her following a fight outside the establishment, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's department spokeswoman Lt. Brittany Jackamonis said the incident happened outside of Club Vault around 5 a.m. Monday when a fight broke out between a group of four black males.

The security officer, according to Jackamonis, was struck by gunfire from one of the men in this case. She returned fire, Jackamonis said, but none of the men were hit.

All four men fled the scene in a red or burgundy box style Chevy sedan, Jackamonis said.

The officer, meanwhile, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

