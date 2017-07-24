Officials investigate homicide of man found dead in car

An autopsy is scheduled for today after a man was found dead inside a car in Barnwell County.

According to the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office, the body of George Grimes was found Sunday night on Fairway Lane.

Right now his death is being investigated as a homicide.

RELATED: See photos of the Midlands Most Wanted.

No word on how the 31-year old died.

Investigators have not detailed a description of a suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.