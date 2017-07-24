FIRST ALERT: Sunday night storms were a taste of the week ahead

Sunday night's storms that brought dangerous lightning and drenching rains were just a taste of what we're expecting in the week ahead as an unsettled pattern begins to take shape.

We are done with highs near 100 degrees -- thank goodness -- as a weak cold front moves into the state Tuesday and a series of disturbances ride through the state for at least the next 7 to 8 days. These factors will increase our rain chances for several days and lower our temperatures.

Today: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. Highs in the middle 90's

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, muggy with a 40 percent chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. Highs lower to the middle 90's

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. Highs in the lower 90's

