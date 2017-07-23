Former Gamecock hosts football camp for kids

Dozens of kids braved the heat on Saturday to learn from one of the greatest receivers in Gamecock football history.

Alshon Jeffery was in Calhoun County hosting his first annual Free Youth Football Camp and Back to School Community Fun Day.

The camp was free for kids ages six to 14 and included a back to school bash with the Calhoun County School District.

Jeffery says preparing for school is just as important as preparing for football.

"Same amount of energy you put into sports, you've got to put even more energy into the classroom. So, it goes hand in hand,” Jeffery said.

Jeffery played at Calhoun County High School before attending USC. He signed a one year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year.

