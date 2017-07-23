Former Gamecock hosts football camp for kids

Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.More >>
Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.More >>
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.More >>
Prince William and Prince Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, as the 20th anniversary of her death in a car crash approaches.More >>
Prince William and Prince Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, as the 20th anniversary of her death in a car crash approaches.More >>
News of the assault quickly spread to the senior community nearby the facility. Residents are particularly bothered that an arrest has not yet been made.More >>
News of the assault quickly spread to the senior community nearby the facility. Residents are particularly bothered that an arrest has not yet been made.More >>
One of Anthony Scaramucci's first acts after accepting President Donald Trump's offer to be the new White House communications director was to apologize to Trump.More >>
One of Anthony Scaramucci's first acts after accepting President Donald Trump's offer to be the new White House communications director was to apologize to Trump.More >>
President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.More >>
President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.More >>
Activists supporting the baby's parents will gather Sunday outside the High Court in London where legal proceedings will resume Monday with new medical evidence expected.More >>
Activists supporting the baby's parents will gather Sunday outside the High Court in London where legal proceedings will resume Monday with new medical evidence expected.More >>
Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.More >>
Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.More >>
Spieth closes with flourish to win British Open, his third major championship.More >>
Spieth closes with flourish to win British Open, his third major championship.More >>
Minneapolis police chief says she wants to let 'fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of department, resigns amid criticism over shooting of Australian woman who had called 911.More >>
Minneapolis police chief says she wants to let 'fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of department, resigns amid criticism over shooting of Australian woman who had called 911.More >>
Richland County deputies are investigating after a teenager was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.More >>
Richland County deputies are investigating after a teenager was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim of an early morning shooting that happened in a Lexington subdivision.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim of an early morning shooting that happened in a Lexington subdivision.More >>
Dozens of kids braved the heat on Saturday to learn from one of the greatest receivers in Gamecock football history.More >>
Dozens of kids braved the heat on Saturday to learn from one of the greatest receivers in Gamecock football history.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim who drowned Saturday afternoon in Lake Murray.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim who drowned Saturday afternoon in Lake Murray.More >>