UPDATE: Victim in Lexington shooting had possible 'altered mental state,' attacked roommate before incident

Derek Fogle was found in the front yard of a home in the Cherokee Village subdivision in Lexington early Sunday morning. (Source: WIS)

The Lexington County Coroner is expected to perform an autopsy today as the investigation continues in a 31-year-old's shooting death at a Lexington County subdivision.

The coroner said Derek Fogle, 31, was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital due to apparent gun shot wounds.

Officers with the Lexington Police Department responded to a shooting incident at about 2:30 a.m. on Cherokee Pond Court in the Cherokee Village neighborhood. Once on the scene, officers found a man lying in the front yard of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. He was given medical attention by the responding officers until the Lexington County Fire Service and EMS arrived.

The victim was then transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

"This was an isolated incident and all those involved have been identified," the department said in a statement on Sunday.

Lexington police said the person who shot Fogle did so during "an unprovoked attack" outside of his home. He says Fogle approached him and chased him in his yard and garage before he was shot to end the altercation. Detectives also said that Fogle may have been experiencing "an altered mental state" and attacked his roommate before the shooting.

The shooter did call 911 after the incident and stood in his yard until police arrived.

"Witnesses in the neighborhood stated that they had heard and seen Derek Fogle causing a disturbance by yelling, knocking on doors and walking through several yards just prior to the assault and shooting incident," police said.

At this time, no one has been charged.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office is assisting Lexington Police with their investigation.

