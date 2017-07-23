Lexington man dies in early morning shooting

A Lexington man was the victim of an early Sunday morning shooting.

Officers with the Lexington Police Department responded to a shooting incident at about 2:30 a.m. on Cherokee Pond Court in the Cherokee Village neighborhood. Once on the scene, officers found a man lying in the front yard of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. He was given medical attention by the responding officers until the Lexington County Fire Service and EMS arrived.

The victim was then transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The coroner has not released his identity to the public yet.

Details remain limited as Lexington Police continue to investigate exactly what happened. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office is assisting Lexington Police with their investigation.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.