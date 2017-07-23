Lexington Coroner identifies victim in early morning shooting

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim of an early morning shooting that happened in a Lexington subdivision.

The coroner said Derek Fogle, 31, of Lexington was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital due to apparent gun shot wounds. Fogle's autopsy is scheduled for Monday, July, 24.

Officers with the Lexington Police Department responded to a shooting incident at about 2:30 a.m. on Cherokee Pond Court in the Cherokee Village neighborhood. Once on the scene, officers found a man lying in the front yard of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. He was given medical attention by the responding officers until the Lexington County Fire Service and EMS arrived.

The victim was then transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Details remain limited as Lexington Police continue to investigate exactly what happened. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office is assisting Lexington Police with their investigation.



