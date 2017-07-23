Man charged with false report about having $20K stolen

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - Authorities in Myrtle Beach have charged a man with making a false police report saying he was robbed of $20,000.

The Sun News reports the man told police Friday he was robbed at gunpoint after picking up a man who needed a ride to a shelter. The driver said a bag of money from his job was taken.

But Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby says evidence showed the driver wasn't in the area where he said the robbery occurred. Meanwhile his employer told authorities money was missing from bank deposits for several weeks.

Crosby said Frederick Baker, 49, is charged with filing a false report. Crosby said Baker concocted the robbery story to explain why his employer's money was missing.

Crosby said he didn't know if Baker has a lawyer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.