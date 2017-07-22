Orangeburg deputies warn residents of scam targeting seniors

Orangeburg deputies are warning residents of a scam targeting Orangeburg County seniors.

Deputies say an individual is using the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department’s name and threatening seniors that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The scammer then says if the victim pays him $500, he will make the warrant go away.

“No charge can be dropped by a simple payment - no matter how much the money,” OCSO officials said in a statement posted to social media. “In other words, a trillion dollars won't get a warrant dropped.”

Deputies say the caller has been giving potential victims the name Davey Williams and is calling from 803-310-3988.

Anyone who receives a call from that number is urged to contact OCSO at 803-534-3550 or contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.