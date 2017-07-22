Overturned truck causes traffic build-up on I-26

Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
On Saturday afternoon a woman was backed over by a truck while browsing at a yard sale.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a death on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue.More >>
President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.More >>
One of Anthony Scaramucci's first acts after accepting President Donald Trump's offer to be the new White House communications director was to apologize to Trump.More >>
Minneapolis police chief says she wants to let 'fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of department, resigns amid criticism over shooting of Australian woman who had called 911.More >>
Orangeburg deputies are warning residents of a scam targeting Orangeburg County seniors.More >>
A collision involving an overturned car caused a heavy traffic back-up Saturday morning on I-26 in Calhoun County.More >>
Multiple departments responded to a home on Lake Murray after a 70-year-old man drowned in the lake Saturday afternoon.More >>
Richland County deputies are investigating after a teenager was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.More >>
John Heard appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout a lengthy acting career, but it was his role as the father of Macauley Culkin's character in two "Home Alone" films that gained him notoriety.More >>
As Sean Spicer prepares to leave White House, Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take over as press secretary and Anthony Scaramucci as head of the presidential communications team.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
