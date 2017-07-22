Overturned truck causes traffic build-up on I-26

A collision involving an overturned car caused a heavy traffic back-up Saturday morning on I-26 in Calhoun County.

The three-car collision happened at about 10:40 a.m. near mile marker 123.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a Ford Explorer was traveling east on I-26 when they side-swiped a car while trying to change lanes. The Explorer then struck another car before overturning in the roadway.

The driver and a passenger in the Explorer were transported to the hospital with minor non-life threatening injuries.

SCHP continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.