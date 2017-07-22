UPDATE: 15-year-old believed to have been shot in drive-by shooting

One of Anthony Scaramucci's first acts after accepting President Donald Trump's offer to be the new White House communications director was to apologize to Trump.More >>
President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.More >>
Activists supporting the baby's parents will gather Sunday outside the High Court in London where legal proceedings will resume Monday with new medical evidence expected.More >>
Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.More >>
Spieth closes with flourish to win British Open, his third major championship.More >>
Minneapolis police chief says she wants to let 'fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of department, resigns amid criticism over shooting of Australian woman who had called 911.More >>
Richland County deputies are investigating after a teenager was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim of an early morning shooting that happened in a Lexington subdivision.More >>
Dozens of kids braved the heat on Saturday to learn from one of the greatest receivers in Gamecock football history.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim who drowned Saturday afternoon in Lake Murray.More >>
